Today marks the release of three remastered classics on Apple Arcade, including Angry Birds Reloaded, Doodle God Universe, and Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City.
Angry Birds Reloaded features familiar physics-based bird slingshotting action from the original game, with new characters and visual enhancements. There is also a new game mode with eagles wreaking havoc on the island.
Doodle God Universe is a world building game that tasks players with mixing and matching elements like water and stone to create an entire universe.
First released in 2018, Alto’s Odyssey is an award-winning endless sandboarding game with beautiful procedurally generated graphics, dynamic lighting and weather conditions, and original music. In the Apple Arcade edition of the game, players embark on a sandboarding journey to find a new biome called The Lost City and unearth the secrets hidden within, with the classic Alto’s Odyssey experience preserved.
The classic endless runner Jetpack Joyride+ is also coming to Apple Arcade on July 23.
Additional classic games were added to Apple Arcade in April, including Fruit Ninja Classic, Monument Valley, and Cut the Rope Remastered.
Priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, Apple Arcade provides access to a catalog of around 200 games without ads or in-app purchases across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with additional titles added periodically.
Top Stories
Here’s What the iPhone 13 Lineup Will Look Like
Monday July 12, 2021 10:54 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple’s 2021 iPhone models aren’t expected to launch until September, but thanks to rumors, CAD drawings, and renderings, we already know what to expect. Dummy models are now circulating, and we got our hands on a set to give MacRumors readers an overview of the leaks that we’ve been seeing for months now.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We have dummy models of…
Apple Launches $99 MagSafe Battery Pack
Tuesday July 13, 2021 9:44 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today introduced a new MagSafe Battery Pack to its website, which is designed to work with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
The MagSafe Battery Pack attaches magnetically to the back of one of the iPhone 12 models, with the magnets keeping it aligned to your iPhone. The MagSafe Battery Pack is available in a white color, and it appears to be covered…
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long Rumored Reverse Charging Feature
Tuesday July 13, 2021 2:12 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack designed for the iPhone 12 models has a unique feature that’s long been rumored but never introduced in an Apple product — reverse wireless charging. When attached to an iPhone that’s charging via Lightning, the iPhone can deliver power to the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is the first instance of an iPhone being able to route power to an accessory device….
Apple Expecting High Demand for Upcoming MacBook Pros, Enlists Extra Mini-LED Display Supplier
Tuesday July 13, 2021 1:06 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple is seemingly preparing for high demand for its upcoming redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and, as a result, has reportedly enlisted a second supplier for its mini-LED displays ahead of their launch.
According to DigiTimes, Apple has added Luxshare Precision Industry as the second supplier for surface mounting technology (SMT) for mini-LED displays. Apple had previously only…
macOS Monterey Beta 3: Apple Redesigns Safari Tab Interface Following Complaints
Wednesday July 14, 2021 11:39 am PDT by Juli Clover
In the third developer beta of macOS Monterey, which came out this morning, Apple has overhauled the design of Safari, making the tab bar more similar to the current tab bar in macOS Big Sur.
The prior Safari design did away with the dedicated URL and search interface, instead allowing any individual tab to be used for navigation input. Tabs were also all arranged at the top of the display…
Everything New in iOS 15 Beta 3: New Safari Search, Address Bar Relocation and Reload
Wednesday July 14, 2021 11:28 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the third betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, and the company is continuing to refine the suite of new features that are coming in the update. There have been multiple complaints about Safari on iOS, so in the third beta, Apple has introduced some refinements.
This article covers everything that’s new in the third beta of iOS 15.
Safari Search
When you tap into a URL bar…
Apple Boosting iPhone 13 Production in Anticipation of High Demand at September Debut
Tuesday July 13, 2021 7:32 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple is looking to boost initial production of this year’s iPhone 13 models to 90 million units through the end of the year, an increase of up to 20% over the 75 million units of the iPhone 12 series produced last year, according to Bloomberg’s Debby Wu and Mark Gurman.
The report also outlines a number of expectations for the iPhone 13 series, most of which have already been rumored:
Sam…
AT&T Ends Data Throttling for Unlimited Elite Customers, Adds 40GB Hotspot Data and 4K HBO Max
Monday July 12, 2021 3:58 pm PDT by Juli Clover
AT&T today announced new features that will be provided to its Unlimited Elite customers, which is its highest-tier and most expensive data plan at $85 per month.
Starting this week, Unlimited Elite customers will have access to unlimited data that is not slowed down at peak times after hitting a specific data cap. AT&T says that all Unlimited Elite customers can continue to access…
Apple Supplier Rockley Photonics Unveils Health Tracking Tech Likely to Come to Apple Watch
Rockley Photonics, an Apple supplier, has today unveiled an advanced digital sensor system that is likely to come to the Apple Watch to enable a wide range of new health tracking features.
The company today revealed a full-stack, “clinic-on-the-wrist” digital health sensor system, enabling wearable devices to monitor multiple biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, body…
Apple Threatens to Leave UK Market Due to $7 Billion Patent Dispute
Lawyers representing Apple have suggested that the company could exit the UK market if the terms of an ongoing patent dispute are “commercially unacceptable” (via This is Money).
UK patent holder Optis Cellular Technology is suing Apple for patent infringement after it refused to pay license fees worth around $7 billion for using “standardized” smartphone technology in its devices.
Last…