by Juli Clover
Netflix is planning to add to its TV and movie offerings by breaking into video game content, reports Bloomberg.
Netflix has hired former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive Mike Verdu as vice president of game development, and he will report to Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters. At Facebook, Verdu worked with developers to bring games and other content to the Oculus VR headset.
It is not clear how Netflix’s gaming offering will work nor if the company plans to develop original gaming content. Netflix could have a cloud gaming setup similar to Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, or it could work with developers on original titles, making it more similar to Apple Arcade.
Netflix’s gaming efforts are in the very early stages and Netflix’s plans for gaming will become more clear in the future.
With Apple Arcade, Apple makes mobile games available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Apple TV, with Apple TV integration allowing people to play on their television sets similar to traditional consoles.
