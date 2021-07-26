Apple AirPods 3 Launch Date To Coincide With iPhone 13’s Debut – Gizchina.com

Details about Apple AirPods 3 launch date are still few and far between, but the third generation AirPods has multiple appearances online. It was spotted in the form of a high-quality live image on July 24, indicating that the AirPods 3 will bear a striking resemblance to the AirPods Pro. Despite floating around the rumor mill for quite some time now, launch details of the new AirPods are still scarce.

The impending third-generation AirPods will hit the store shelves later this year. Reliable sources suggested that the device will be unveiled in the first half of this year. However, this speculation did not prove to be true. A new report now hints at an impending launch of the Apple AirPods 3. Apple has neither confirmed nor denied this piece of information.

Apple AirPods 3 Launch Date

Sources familiar with the Cupertino tech giant’s plans have told DigiTimes that Apple is highly likely to unveil the AirPods 3 alongside the Apple iPhone 13 during a launch event set to take place in September. Although the publication doesn’t always seem to get everything right, it has a reputation for making some reliable Apple predictions.

This shred of information coincides with previously-surfaced reports. Earlier reports suggested that Apple might be planning for a joint launch for its iPhone 13 and the AirPods 3. The idea may sound appealing to Apple executives. So, there is a possibility that we might witness the company announcing two of its much-awaited products at the same event later this year.

It is also worth mentioning here that earlier reports have pointed to an AirPods 3 launch in Q2 2021, so September appears to be a plausible choice at this point. The company had held hardware launch events in October and November. So, we will have to wait and see whether the company will do something different to announce its new products this time.

What Do We Know About The AirPods 3 So Far?

Apple updated the more affordable AirPods in 2019, so it is quite understandable that the company is gearing up to refresh the product. If rumors making the rounds online turn out to be true, the third generation of AirPods will be making it to the consumer market soon. The upcoming truly wireless earbuds are tipped to adopt a new design. They will be featuring shorter ear stems like the AirPods Pro.

They will come in a compact charging case. Apple will adopt this case to the AirPod’s new design. Moreover, new AirPods will reportedly boast a slew of newfangled sensors. In other words, the earbuds could boast a myriad of new fitness and health features. By adopting this strategy, the AirPods 3 will be following in the footsteps of the Apple Watch.