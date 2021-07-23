Home Technology Apple adds communications chief Stella Low to leadership webpage – AppleInsider
Technology

Apple adds communications chief Stella Low to leadership webpage – AppleInsider

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
apple-adds-communications-chief-stella-low-to-leadership-webpage-–-appleinsider

After announcing her hire in May, Apple on Friday updated its Leadership webpage to reflect the former Cisco executive’s new role as VP of Communications.

The updated webpage includes the customary Apple headshot, a rundown of Low’s work history and a brief biography. In her new position, Low will report directly to CEO Tim Cook and is responsible for the company’s worldwide communications strategy, public relations team and employee communications, Apple says.

With 30 years in marketing and communications, Low previously worked for Cisco in a similar role and held positions at Dell and EMC.

Apple notes Low is originally from the UK and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from London South Bank University. In addition to her corporate duties, she serves on the board of the Bay Area division of the American Heart Association, according to her profile.

Apple announced Low’s hire in May. At the time, the company in a statement said it “has an important story to tell — from the transformative products and services we make, to the positive impacts we have on our communities and the world — and Stella is a great leader to help us write the next chapter.”

Low fills a spot left vacant by former VP of Communications Steve Dowling, who left Apple in 2019.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — what it needs...

AP PHOTOS: At Olympics opening, zooming in on...

Google is rolling out a handy feature to...

OnePlus Nord 2 First Impressions: Does the Dimensity...

Nokia 110 4G Feature Phone Launched In India,...

NVIDIA’s next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU: for Nintendo Super...

Shoppers Love Ghost Democracy Floodgate Hyaluronic Serum With...

Oculus Passthrough API allows developers to blend real...

Google Announces New Timeline for Privacy Sandbox –...

EVGA promises to replace RTX 3090 GPUs that...

Leave a Reply