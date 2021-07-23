Apple adds communications chief Stella Low to leadership webpage – AppleInsider

After announcing her hire in May, Apple on Friday updated its Leadership webpage to reflect the former Cisco executive’s new role as VP of Communications.

The updated webpage includes the customary Apple headshot, a rundown of Low’s work history and a brief biography. In her new position, Low will report directly to CEO Tim Cook and is responsible for the company’s worldwide communications strategy, public relations team and employee communications, Apple says.

With 30 years in marketing and communications, Low previously worked for Cisco in a similar role and held positions at Dell and EMC.

Apple notes Low is originally from the UK and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from London South Bank University. In addition to her corporate duties, she serves on the board of the Bay Area division of the American Heart Association, according to her profile.

Apple announced Low’s hire in May. At the time, the company in a statement said it “has an important story to tell — from the transformative products and services we make, to the positive impacts we have on our communities and the world — and Stella is a great leader to help us write the next chapter.”

Low fills a spot left vacant by former VP of Communications Steve Dowling, who left Apple in 2019.