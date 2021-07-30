Appeal Court ruling a rape on justice, democracy, says Senator Odey – The Nation Newspaper

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senator Stephen Odey has described Friday’s Appeal Court ruling that ousted him from the Upper Chamber as a rape on justice and democracy.

Odey, in a statement by his media team, in Abuja, reacted to his sack by the Appeal Court sitting in Calabar.

The Cross River North lawmaker said for the Justices of the Appeal Court, Calabar to rely “on an earlier judgement between John Alaga vs Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe who never contested for the Cross River North Senatorial District bye-election is a gross and brazen display of injustice; a broad daylight robbery!”

The statement reads: “Distinguished Senator Stephen Odey PhD thanks God and all his teeming supporters, friends and well-wishers for standing by him for a better CRN (Cross River North) Senatorial District.

“The verdict of the Court of Appeal judgement in Calabar today is a clear rape on justice and on our nascent democracy, yet we are strong and remain strong going forward.

“Senator Odey charges all his supporters to be strong and remain law-abiding just as he is strong.

“I appreciate all your dedication and commitment throughout this trying period. Count on my continued love for you all always. Be rest assured that we shall continue to work together as a team and win bigger.”