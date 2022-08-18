appeal-court-confirms-okorie-ebonyi-pdp-chairman

Following the verdict of Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, which confirmed Tochukwu Okorie as Chairman of Ebonyi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he, yesterday, described the judgement as victory for democracy, noting that the judiciary has, once again, showed its obligation as the last hope of common man.

Okorie, in a statement in Abakaliki, described the judgment as victory for all and congratulated members of the party, stakeholders and entire Ebonyians for the victory.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, had nullified and set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court (FHC) of April 13, 2022, which installed Mr. Silas Onu as Chairman, Ebonyi chapter of the PDP, and restored Okorie the substantive chairman of the party in the state.

In a unanimous decision, the three-man panel of Justices held that the trial court erred when it assumed jurisdiction to hear the matter being an internal affair of the party, which is not justiciable.

The statement reads: “Yesterday, the Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja, summarily restored the mandate freely given to me by members of PDP as the substantive chairman of the party in Ebonyi. I congratulate our members, supporters, leaders, stakeholders and the entire Ndi-Ebonyi on this momentous victory.”

“This victory is, indeed, our victory and I am humbled by the outpouring of love, solidarity and goodwill on me, especially the way our members have stood by me and the party throughout this period.”

“I am, therefore, using this opportunity to implore our members to end every disagreement, as the time to move forward is now.”