apostle-suleman-clears-air-on-having-affair-with-different-nollywood-actresses

Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has addressed reports that he had an affair with different Nollywood actresses.

A series of allegations were levelled against Apostle Johnson Suleman after videos and messages of an actress surfaced on social media pages.

However, some Nollywood actresses have taken to their social media pages to outrightly debunk the allegations, while some have deliberately ignored them.

But on Wednesday, the cleric said nobody can bring him down, adding that it’s only God that can bring him down.

Denying the allegation, Suleman said he was surprised to see the list of the actress he allegedly had sex with.

“You know I have been busy with this crusade and I heard that they are dragging me on social media, that the man is diabolic, diabolic kill you there! You want to drag me? We will drag ourselves. Some of them come to my church, I should deny them because you wrote something, the news no long, make it 200, mumu! Ode!

“You want to drag a generator na me be dragging, if you stop, you no serious, we go craze, I’m the one that will disappear that blog. You attack politicians, you attack celebrities, you have come to me, you don enter my trap.

“When I saw the list I was just laughing, one man, see list, I was asking them who be this one, where this one dey. Some Nigerians went to those people’s pages and insulted them, anybody that typed an insult, it will backfire at them.

“Do you know why some of us don’t speak again about Nigeria, because the problem of Nigeria are Nigerians. Don’t talk for Nigerians o. You see rigging during elections, politicians don’t rig, it’s Nigerians that rig. Every nation gets the leaders they deserve, when you see a bad leader, it’s because the nation is bad! That’s the truth.

“If you get liver show your face, you can’t be hiding, you no get mind. Look at me now I’m insulting you and showing my face, if you get liver show your face and drop your address make we come meet you there, you no well!

“So that thing you posted online, I should start shaking? I dey do crusade o, dem no dey drag me! I go use your dragging take popular. If you want to fight me make sure you have oxygen, because nothing dey shake me.

“I know some of my people now are angry that I spoke, oh papa don’t talk! Na the no talk dey give them power. All the celebrities and people they were insulting for what they didn’t do because one mumu somewhere is behind the keypad.

“Understand how social media works, it’s five percent from reality. Don’t let anybody intimidate you in this life, if they give you, give them, stop shaking. Don’t pay a blackmailer one Naira!

“Anything you want to write, write it! If wrapper wan tear, make e tear. I have told myself nobody will bring me down, I won’t let you, I’m on an assignment, if you want to stop me, go and meet God, only God can stop me! Na Edo I be o.” he added.