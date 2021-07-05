Apologise to Sunday Igboho for raiding his house – Wole Soyinka tells FG

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka has urged the Federal Government to tender an apology to Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, over the invasion of his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

bioreports recalls that the DSS on Thursday invaded Igboho’s residence, gunning down two of his allies.

Subsequently, the DSS, through its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, declared the activist wanted over alleged activities threatening the common existence of the country.

Reacting to the development in an interview with BBC on Monday, Soyinka advised the Federal Government to reverse its decision on arresting Igboho.

According to him, “My advice to the government is that they should stop pursuing Igboho as a criminal, because you have begun by acting in a criminal fashion against him.

“If and when Igboho comes to trial, I guarantee you the government will be very embarrassed.

“I think they should tell Igboho ‘we made a mistake’, ‘we should not have acted in this way’, ‘you are no longer wanted’, ‘go back to your home’, in fact, escort him to his home and let him resume his normal life.”

