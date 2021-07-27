Apologise to Muslims- Shehu Sani tells Afenifere

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has urged Afenifere to tender an unreserved apology to Muslims for blasphemy against their religion.

Senator Sani while reacting to Sahara Reporters’ retraction of a blasphemous report published on its website described the action as apt.

He called for an acceptance of their apology.

“The originator of the sacrilegious utterances, the Afenifere should tender an unreserved apology to the Muslims whose religious sensitivities has been utterly violated.

“We have enough crisis and conflicts in our country, a ‘dangerously supplementary’ one is not needed”, he said.