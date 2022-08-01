apollo-led-group-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-atlas-air

A group led by

Apollo Global Management Inc.



APO 0.04%



is in advanced talks to buy airfreight company

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.,



AAWW 12.26%



according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal could come soon assuming talks don’t fall apart, the people said. Details of the negotiations couldn’t be learned.

Purchase, N.Y.-based Atlas Air, with a market value of roughly $2 billion, serves freight, commercial, charter and military customers. In 2016 it announced an agreement to provide air-transport services to Amazon.com Inc. in a deal that also gave the e-commerce giant warrants to purchase shares in the company.

Atlas Air shares rose 12% Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported on the talks.

The deal would come amid an overall slowdown in mergers and acquisitions, including for private-equity firms. Higher interest rates have made financing deals more expensive and buyout loans harder to come by. But that hasn’t choked off activity entirely, as seen for example by an agreement signed last week for

JetBlue Airways Corp.

to buy passenger airline

Spirit Airlines Inc.

in a $3.8 billion deal.

New York-based

Apollo

is one of the world’s largest private-equity firms, with roughly $500 billion in assets under management. It is known for seeking bargains in sectors including media and for its big lending arm.

The firm has a history of investing in and around aircraft. Its private-equity arm bought Sun Country Airlines in 2018 and the firm has since invested in air-cargo handler Swissport International AG as well as Mexico’s flagship airline Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B.

Atlas Air was founded in 1992 and operates the world’s largest fleet of

Boeing

747 freighter aircraft, according to its website. It is set to report second-quarter results Friday.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com and Laura Cooper at laura.cooper@wsj.com