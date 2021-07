Apollo Global Management Inc. said on Monday that it is in the preliminary stages of making a possible offer for Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC.

The New York firm

APO,

+1.94%

said that it hasn’t yet approached the board of the British grocer , adding that there can be no certainty that any offer will be made.

The terms of a potential offer aren’t closed, the company said.

