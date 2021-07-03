Apex Legends dev explains why Wattson holds her weapons “a bit awkwardly” – Gamesradar

If you’ve ever wondered why Apex Legends’ Wattson runs about “a bit awkwardly” whilst carrying her weapons, principal animator Moy Parra has the answer.

According to Parra, the Apex Legends hero looks awkward because she is awkward, and the team was keen to emphasize Wattson’s “natural innocence” when it came to holding her weapons.

“If you ever wondered why Wattson holds her weapons a bit awkwardly compared to say, Bangalore. That’s because my niece who provided the MoCap for her had never held a gun before in her life and we wanted to capture this natural innocence in all of Wattson’s move sets,” Parra tweeted (thanks, PC Gamer ).

To accompany the explanation, Parra also included a couple of brief clips of the actor in action, and then put them side by side against animations of Wattson, the youngest Legend on the roster and the character with the least combat experience given she’s primarily an engineer and not a soldier.

ICYMI, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently committed to fixing cheating in ranked , but in turn, has sparked a community hashtag that has trended on Twitter.

Cheating in the higher-tiers of Apex Legends ranked has been an ongoing heated issue for the game’s community, and it recently appears to have spilled over past boiling point. In response to a tweet by developer Respawn, professional Apex Player Chris “sweetdreams” Sexton responded with a statement of their own.

“We are so done with it, it’s to the point where we literally DO NOT know what to do, we just sit around month over month and nothing changes and it’s demoralizing. Please take initiative and #SaveApexRanked, before it’s too late.”