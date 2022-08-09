Home NEWS APC’s Bassey Otu unveils Cross River Assembly leader, Peter Odey as deputy
NEWSNews Africa

APC’s Bassey Otu unveils Cross River Assembly leader, Peter Odey as deputy

by News
11 views
apc’s-bassey-otu-unveils-cross-river-assembly-leader,-peter-odey-as-deputy

Bassey Otu, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Cross River State, has named Peter Odey as his running mate.

APC Publicity Secretary, Erasmus Ekpang announced the selection in a statement on Tuesday.

The unveiling at Ogoja Local Government Area of the state was witnessed by party leaders and supporters.

Odey, the leader of Cross River House of Assembly, represents the people of Ogoja State constituency.

Ekpang urged APC members to “give the governorship and deputy governorship candidates the support they deserve”.

Otu, a former Senator, represented Cross Rivers Southern District in the National Assembly.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Lawyer wins 22-year court battle involving 100 hearings...

EPL: Conte bans four Tottenham players from training

Nigerian govt vows not to interfere in Ekweremadu’s...

Zelensky warns of nuclear disaster in Russia-Ukraine war

Insecurity: Nigerian Army conducts mechanised training for cadet...

Transfer: Ralf Rangnick warns top striker against joining...

Imo community protests abandonment, demands 50% of N70bn...

Sierra Leone: 30 policemen, civilians killed in protest...

Niger gov, Bello reshuffles cabinet

Bauchi NUJ council inaugurates new exco

Leave a Reply