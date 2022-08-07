APC woman leader protests exclusion of women from presidential campaign council

The North Central Zonal Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Princess Zahrah Audu, yesterday, decried the exclusion of women from the presidential campaign council of the party for the 2023 election.

The campaign council led by the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has the former Edo State Governor and ex-National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as his deputy.

Zahrah, in a statement, said it was unfortunate that women who form the bulk of the electorate were not represented in the campaign council.

“It is very imperative to note that out of all the positions given to North-Central as part of the presidential campaign council that no woman is found worthy of constituting the campaign council,” she said.

This, she said, calls for serious concern about the exclusion of the north-central women, who have shown capacity in various assignments and also delivered for the party in challenging times.

She continued: “We need to realise that lack of fairness, equity, and justice within the party by ensuring that women are well positioned in the affairs of the party as well as occupying sensitive positions in the decision-making body of the party speak volumes of the ideals, norms, and progressive ethos the party profess as an inclusive one.

“The roles of women in galvanising support for the party can’t be over-emphasised and should not be at the execution stage only but should be also included in the apex decision-making of the party such as the Presidential Campaign Council.”

She implored the national leadership of the party to reverse the decision since women voices were to be heard in all formations with their strong involvement for the victory of the party ahead of the 2023 poll.

She assured that the women of north central would continue to mobilise and galvanise support for the party with the ignition of awareness, which commenced with the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) campaign.

“We will continue in that momentum as we move into the electioneering mood properly. Our prayer is that our efforts and strives continuously be acknowledged and appreciated by giving women of the region a sense of belonging in the decision-making body of the party.

“Let me reiterate our commitment toward the victory of the party as the 2023 general elections approach,” she added.

