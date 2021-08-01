apc-ward-congress:-kaduna-adopts-consensus-option

The Kaduna State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress adopted a consensus system to elect its ward officials in Saturday’s ward congress.

The chairman of the committee, Abubakar Moddibo, who announced this at a news conference on Sunday said the exercise held across the 255 electoral wards in Kaduna was peaceful and successful.

Briefing reporters alongside his committee members, Moddibo commended the party members for exhibiting what he termed as a high sense of decorum and unity in electing those that will lead them at the grassroots level.

He expressed satisfaction over the process, noting that the consensus option for the congress was unanimously agreed on by all the party members across all wards.

The committee chairman further noted that the consensus option demonstrated the unity that exists amongst the party leaders and members across the wards, adding that no complaint was received before, during, and after the congress.