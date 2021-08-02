APC Ward Congress: Delta Caucus Passes Vote of Confidence on Buni, Knocks Keyamo, Others – THISDAY Newspapers

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

The Delta State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday, passed a vote of confidence on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of ward congresses of the party held across the country last Saturday.

The Caucus also took a swipe at some leaders of the party under the aegis of Delta State APC Leaders’ Council, who described the decision by the party to proceed with the Ward Congresses in Delta State and across the country as a gamble taken too far.

The council had in a statement on Sunday, signed by its Chairman Festus Keyamo, Co-Chairman Dr. Alex Ideh and eight others, recalled how the party’s victories in Zamfara State were overturned in one fell swoop, adding that the Zamfara State episode promises to be a child’s play in terms of the monumental kill-stroke if the decision is not reversed.

But the Caucus in a statement jointly signed by Prophet Jones Ode Erue, Delta State APC Caretaker Chairman; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate; Senator Peter Nwaoboshi , representing Delta North Senatorial District; Air Vice Marshal Frank Ajobena (rtd), Olorogun Otega Emerhor, Member of Board of Trustees of APC & 2015 Governorship candidate; Hon. (Rev.) Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Member, House of Representatives representing Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency; Hon. Stella Okotete, National Woman Leader, APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and 16 others, said members of the Council are few but noisy who are operating under the false and lawless style.

According to them, the so-called council members are confused about their dead-on-arrival plot to sabotage the Party from within, and have chosen to insult leaders who rallied APC members to respect the directive of the party to participate in the hugely successful Ward Congress of Saturday, 31st July, 2021.

The caucus said they were pleased with the Buni-led CECPC’s preference for pragmatic, result-driven politics instead of narrow, selfish and unproductive politics.



The statement read in part: “In further rebuttal of the fake flag raised again on the CECPC, we note that the CECPC is a Congress and Convention Planning Committee’ with responsibility to conduct our Congresses and National Convention and bring in executives from the Ward right up to the National level. This power was duly delegated to the CECPC by NEC presided over by Victor Giadom pursuant to a court order. Therefore, the CECPC’s ad-hoc duty to organise congresses/convention is distinct and unchallengeable. Indeed, serving Governors often head similar ad-hoc committees constituted by their parties to conduct congresses and primaries. That, unquestionably, is not an ‘executive’ or ‘salaried’ role under the 1999 Constitution (section 183). So, it is political naiveté and mischief to question the validity of our hugely successful Ward Congress using a clearly flawed premise.

“To those they believe are fanning embers of disunity, they said that “political leadership is about capacity, not noisemaking, blackmail and empty threats. We advise again that it is better for the broom to sweep together. No scheme will taint the massive success recorded by the CECPC at the just concluded Ward Congress nationwide, including Delta State. We are satisfied with the conduct of the Ward Congress exercise which was duly monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and congratulate our new Ward Executives in the 270 Wards of Delta State.”