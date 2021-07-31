apc-ward-congress:-anxiety-in-osogbo-ward-4-over-late-kick-off

The Chairman of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Adelowo Adebiyi, has expressed surprise at the late start to the ward congress in Ward 4, Union Baptist Primary School, Osogbo.

In a telephone conversation with bioreports, Adelowo explained that he had been informed that some schools being used as collation centres were not allowed opened by the state government but added that he has directed that the available open spaces next to the school should be used for the congress.

He expressed hope that despite the late start, members of the party will be at the designated wards to conduct the congress as directed by the national secretariat.

He also assured that the school or the next available space will be accessible to the members of the party and there will be adequate security to forestall any untoward development.

Osun APC caucus demands credible congress

The TOP Chairman however expressed disappointment that some APC members are not ready to go to their wards for the congress in Osogbo despite having 15 wards.

He revealed that the congress has started in other parts of the state like Ife and Ilesa.

According to him, “Our own directive as far as TOP is concerned is that every member should go to their wards to conduct the congress.

“As at now, the congress is going on in all the wards in the state and since we agreed on consensus, every party member should go to their wards to put that consensus into motion in accordance with the directive.”

The spokesperson of the party in the state, Kunle Oyatomi, also stated that the congress is going on smoothly and in accordance with the programmed layout.

Oyatomi advised members of the party in wards which have not started the congress to be be patient as the ward congress officials would come to them and the congress in the ward would be held.

As at report time, the congress has been concluded peacefully in Ward 5, Alekuwodo.