apc-unveils-shettima-as-tinubu-running-mate-wednesday

Barring last minutes changes, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public today. (Wednesday)

APC’s national organising secretary, Mr Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu told journalists on Tuesday.

Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), the Progressives Governors’ Forum, APC Caucus in the National Assembly, Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Diplomatic Corps, Presidential Aspirants at the June 2022 Special National Convention, APC State Chairmen, APC State Secretaries and APC State Organising Secretaries are billed to witness at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The development put paid to speculation that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would drop Shettima in deference to agitations by Christians and other well-meaning Nigerians opposed to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party.

This is as the leadership of a group loyal to the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on the platform of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju met with Shettima, assuring him of their full support.

Kogi state coordinator, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, briefed Senator Shettima on their activities and the plan to ensure the victory of the APC presidential ticket during the 2023 general elections.

Ametuo, accompanied by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary Hon. Murtala Yakubu Ajaka pledged full alliance and support for Tinubu and his running mate ahead of the poll.

Ametuo lauded the competence, capacity, and track records of achievements of Kashim Shettima as a former governor and Senator against other sentiments.

He noted: “Through the support of our principals Alhaji Yahaya Bello, we paid a solidarity visit to our Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima on Monday, to congratulate him on his selection and to assure him of our support for the project.

“We are particularly excited because Senator Kashim Shettima is young, brilliant, resourceful, energetic and a round peg in a round hole, who would add developmental values to Nigeria.”

Ametuo said Kogi state APC under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello has been repositioned and strengthened beyond the reach of opposition political parties, hence the assurance of victory for Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the state.

“Being a grassroot organisation, we assured Senator Shettima that we will ensure massive mobilisation of real voters from all the nook and crannies of Kogi state to deliver the ticket 100 percent during the election.”

“Against all odds, we believe that Senator Shettima was selected based on the principles of integrity, inclusion and continued performances and relevance in the Nigerian politics,” Ametuo said.

Responding, Shettima thanked the leadership of GYB Network 4 Asiwaju for their commitment to the party and Tinubu/Shettima presidential project.

