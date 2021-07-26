APC sweeps council polls in Lagos, Ogun – The Nation Newspaper

By Emmanuel Oladesu, Deputy Editor, Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta and Tajudeen Adebanjo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the 57 council seats in the local government election conducted on Saturday by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

The party also emerged victorious in the 20 local governments in Ogun State.

The Lagos results were announced by returning officers at the 57 collation centres.

The keenly contested election, however, recorded low participation by the voting populace.

There were jubilation and victory songs in all the councils.

The National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kolade Alabi, who was re-elected in Bariga for another four-year term, thanked the people for their trust in him.

It was a double celebration for Alabi, who was recently re-elected as ALGON president in Abuja.

He promised to continue to deliver good governance for the people in Bariga and all council officials across the nation.

“I thank our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party leaders at the state level and Bariga. I also thank all those involved in my re-election. I will not take your support for granted,” Alabi said.

Dr Ahmed Apatira, who was also re-elected in Itire/Ikate Council, thanked the voters, party leaders and members for the victory.

His Iru-Victoria Island counterpart, Princess Rasheedat Adu, thanked Oniru of Iruland Oba Gbolahan Lawal, the party faithful and the people for returning her for another term.

Princess Adu said she will not rest on her oars to continue the development of Iru-Victoria Island.

Apapa-Iganmu LCDA Chairman Alhaja Funmilayo Akande-Mohammed appreciated Asiwaju Tinubu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, party leaders, members and the people for the victory at the polls.

She promised to deliver more dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

The APC in Lagos State yesterday reiterated its commitment to the implementation of its campaign promises to Lagosians.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, thanked Lagosians for reaffirming their faith in the party by overwhelmingly voting for its candidates during the weekend council elections.

LASIEC may issue certificates of return to the chairmen-elect today, according to sources.

It was learnt that the swearing-in of the new council chairmen may take place tomorrow.

Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has released the results of 20 local governments for last Saturday’s council election.

It declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners.

About 12 parties, including the Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Action Alliance, Accord Party, Young Peoples Party (YPP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were listed as participants in the elections, but a faction of the PDP pulled out at the 11th hour.

OGSIEC Chairman Babatunde Osibodu, who described the election as one of the most peaceful, credible and fair in the state, urged the victors to be magnanimous in victory and the losers to be courageous in defeat.

He hailed the parties and their candidates for conducting themselves according to the rules guiding the poll, saying had they taken the path of “violence and war,” the elections would not have enjoyed the hitch-free, credible and peaceful manner it had.

The OGSIEC boss gave cumulative figure of 396,641 as the total valid votes cast and shared among the parties in the 20 local governments, pledging to release later, the cumulative number of votes garnered by APC candidates in the 20 councils.

He said the results for councillorship election would be released later.

Among the winners are veteran journalist and publisher, Wale Adedayo, who polled 9,660 votes in Ijebu East; Babatunde Emilola-Gazal, who scored 6,178 votes in Ijebu-Ode; Odulate Olashile (Sagamu, 20,925 votes); Shuab Ladejobi (Odogbolu, 14,985 votes); while Odusanya Bolaji won in Ijebu-North with 25,701 votes.