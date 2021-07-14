Home POLITICS APC suspends Rochas Okorocha
APC suspends Rochas Okorocha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State.

According to a letter dated July 12, 2021 and signed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Okorocha was suspended due to alleged anti-party activities.

He was accused of holding meeting with the opposition party both at federal and state levels.

Okorocha was also accused of working against the imo State APC.

The letter reads in part, “The suspension follows after the recommendation by the Imo State Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against you which is in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of our party’s constitution.”

