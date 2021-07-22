APC suspends Nasarawa Commissioner – The Nation Newspaper

By Linus Oota, Lafia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa Eggon local government area of Nasarawa has suspended Commissioner for Lands and Survey Dr Salihu Alizaga.

Alizaga, who hails from the Local Government Area, was suspended for alleged insubordination to leaders in his ward and local government.

APC chairman in the local government, Mr. Malle Moses, who announced suspension of the Commissioner in his office in Nasarawa Eggon, constituted a seven-man committee to investigate allegations against Alizaga by the party in his ward.

The Commissioner was accused of convening a factional meeting in the council to discuss the forthcoming party congresses and zoning of the local government chairmanship seat in the October 6th council elections in the State without the alleged knowledge of the party leadership in his ward and LG.

He said the suspension of the Commissioner was to pave way for thorough investigation.

“As you can see, we have received formal complaint/ petition against Hon Dr Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nassarawa Eggon/ Alizaga ward, that is his ward.

“We have decided to constitute a seven man committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the commissioner by the party leadership of his ward.

“It is in view of this that we the leadership of the party at the local government level decided to suspend the commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation on his alleged insubordination,” he said.

Secretary APC, Nassarawa Eggon local government, Umar Dahiru, while reading the formal complaint/ petition alleged the Commissioner has been interfering in affairs of the party in his ward.