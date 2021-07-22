apc-suspends-nasarawa-commissioner,-alizaga

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has suspended Dr Salihu Alizaga, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey.

Alizaga, who hails from the Eggon Local Government Area, was suspended for alleged insubordination to leaders in his ward and local government.

Malle Moses, APC chairman in the local government, who announced the suspension of the Commissioner in his office in Nasarawa Eggon on Thursday, constituted a seven-man committee to investigate allegations against Alizaga by the party in his ward.

Moses said the suspension of Alizaga was to pave the way for a thorough investigation.

Alizaga was accused of convening a factional meeting in the council to discuss the forthcoming party congresses and zoning of the local government chairmanship seat in the Oct. 6th council elections in the State without the alleged knowledge of the party leadership in his ward and LG.

Moses said, “As you can see, we have received a formal complaint/petition against Hon Dr Salihu Alizaga from the APC leadership of Nasarawa Eggon/ Alizaga ward, that is his ward.

“We have decided to constitute a seven-man committee to investigate the allegation levelled against the Commissioner by the party leadership of his ward.

“It’s in view of this that the leadership of the party at the local government level decided to suspend the commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation on his alleged insubordination.”