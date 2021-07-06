Tunde Oyekola, Ilorin Published 6 July 2021

The Treasurer and Financial Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, on Monday, said that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, provided funds and logistics for the 2019 election campaign of all the party’s House of Assembly candidates in the state.

The lawmakers had on Sunday denied being supported financially in the 2019 elections by the minister who was then the leader of the party in the state.

The Assembly members had said that the only individual who could claim that he offered massive support during the election was Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was the APC governorship candidate at the time.

Addressing reporters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the Financial Secretary of the party, Mohammed Tajudeen, said that the lawmakers had in their statement confirmed the receipt of the sum of N500,000:00, but mischievously claimed that the money was from the national secretariat of APC.

He said, “As custodians of the party accounts, we want to restate that the said money was released to them by Alhaji Lai Mohammed and transferred to them through the party’s account.

“In a bid to satisfy their pay master and in desperation for second term tickets, they are in self-denial.

“They were informed about the source of the money and they individually sent acknowledgements to the Minister to appreciate his kind gesture of support. Indeed all the logistics and funding for their general election was provided by the minister.

“How else could they have won an election that the Governor had publicly declared that he didn’t give the party a kobo to prosecute?

“If they are incapable of saying the truth because of the largesse they get from oga (master) and the fear of losing illusory second term tickets, they should at least have a sense of history and remember that posterity is the greatest judge.”

Also, the APC chairmen from Irepodun/Oke-Ero/Isin/Ekiti Federal Constituency have described AbdulRaheem Olawuyi’s allegation against Lai Mohammed as a ‘pull-him-down tactic.