apc-rules-out-imposition-of-aggreived-nass-members,-insists-on-lawan

By Adamu Abuh, Abuja
03 July 2022 |
4:05 am
In a manner that smacks of double standards, the All Progressive Congress (APC), yesterday, denied plans to impose aggrieved members of the National Assembly as candidates of the party in the 2023 polls.
Conversely, the party countered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and insisted that Senate President Ahmad Lawan remains its candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District contest, and not Alhaji Bashir Sheriff Machina, the winner of the primary contest.
APC’s Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, told newsmen, yesterday, at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja, that even when it has become a ritual for aggrieved party men to cross carpet to other parties, especially when they fail in their bid to secure the party’s return ticket, efforts were ongoing by the party to dissuade aggrieved NASS members that failed to secure return tickets to stay put.
Continuing, he noted: “You must also know that it has become a seasonal habit, every four years there are always movements across parties. Those who do not get tickets in the Green Chamber, some of them for good reasons move to other political parties to secure tickets and those parties are also waiting to harvest from one party or the other.
In the controversy surrounding the validity of Lawan’s candidacy, he said: “The NWC of the party among others approved and submitted the name of Senator Ahmad Lawan as the candidate of the party for that particular senatorial constituency in Yobe North. I am also aware that the candidate has also gone to court.
“We are a law-abiding party. If at the end of the day based on his prayers, the court finds it worthy and makes a pronouncement that he remains the candidate of the party, we will abide by the court decision.”
