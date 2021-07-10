apc-postpones-ward,-lg-and-state-congresses

Again, the ward, local and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) scheduled to commence on the 24th of July has been postponed Indefinitely.

The decision was contained in a letter dated 6th July, and addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the said letter sighted by Bioreports, the party said it has rescheduled its congresses and national convention to a later date.

The letter was signed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, National Chairman, Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Senator John James Akpan Udoedehe, the Secretary of the committee.

Earlier, the party announced that, the president has approved the timetable for APC ward, local government and state congresses.

Ward congresses were supposed to be held 24th July, 2021 followed by local government congresses on 14th August, 2021 and state congresses on 18th September, 2021.

The letter was however silent on the reason for the latest postponement.