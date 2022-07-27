apc-names-ibrahim-gobir-as-new-senate-leader,-caucus-chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday unveiled Senator Ibrahim Gobir representing Sokoto East as the new Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC caucus in the Senate.

Former senate leader Yahaya Abdullahi had dumped the party over his dissatisfaction with the way and manner the Governor of his state treated him in his sted the deputy leader Senator Ajayi Borriface had been acting.

APC’s decision was announced in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu. Lawan read the letter at the start of the plenary on Wednesday.

Gobir replaces the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who defected from the ruling party to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“With reference to your letter No.: NASS9thS/SP/D/12/ dated 16th June, 2022, in which you informed the party of the vacancy of the office of the Senate Leader of our party,” Adamu said.

“Accept herewith, the party’s nomination of Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East Senatorial District) as replacement for the Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus.

“While thanking you for the usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of our best regards.”

