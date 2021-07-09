APC Moves to Sanction Mohammed over Parallel Secretariat in Kwara – THISDAY Newspapers

Lai Mohammed

*Summons minister

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State took a twist yesterday as the National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party has summoned the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over a parallel state secretariat opened in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that Mohammed, who has been ordered to close down the secretariat may be sanctioned for violating the APC constitution.

A faction of the party loyal to Mohammed and Senator Gbemisola Saraki has been having a running battle with another faction loyal to the state Governor, Mr. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman.



Though the leadership of the party at the national level recognises Alhaji Abdulahi Samari, who is in the same faction with the governor as party chairman, the two ministers from the state insisted that Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa remains the state chairman.

The crisis, however, worsened last weekend when the Mohammed faction unveiled its secretariat in Ilorin.



It was against this background that the national secretariat sent two letters to the minister inviting him to come and explain why disciplinary measures should not be taken against him for the action.

It was gathered that the minister was asked to appear in person to explain to the party leadership why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for the infraction.

A party source who preferred anonymity said the minister left the party with no choice, as his action violated the party’s constitution.

The source said: “The minister left us no choice. His action was clearly a violation of our constitution.”



The minister was instructed to close down the parallel secretariat to avoid sanctions.

However, the National Secretary of the APC caretaker committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, when contacted, neither confirmed nor denied the summon.

“I cannot confirm or deny what you are asking me because as you know, the honourable minister is an elder in this party and we shall accord him the respect he deserves.

“The party will not allow anything to put him in disrepute.



“The party, on the other hand, will not allow anybody to violate the constitution of the party.”