APC, major nightmare, threat to PDP in Oyo- Ex- Governor, Alao-Akala

Former Governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has become a major threat to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Alao-Akala made this disclosure while speaking in Ibadan, the state capital on Monday.

bioreports recalls that the incumbent Governor, Seyi Makinde who won the 2019 gubernatorial election on the platform of PDP defeated APC candidate, Adebayo Adelabu.

Alao-Akala has, however, declared that the APC which is the major opposition political party in the state has become a nightmare and a major threat to the PDP.

The former Governor who noted that women would be given optimum priority in the party, made these declarations at a stakeholders meeting of the leaders and elders of APC ahead of the forthcoming party congress scheduled to commence in the 3rd week of this month.

Alao-Akala who is the Chairman, Elders Advisory Council of the party, admonished stakeholders in the party to shun violence.

He alleged that the agenda of PDP is to throw spanners of confusion into the scheme of things in APC, because APC has become a nightmare to PDP in the state.

Alao-Akala while speaking further alleged that PDP plans to infiltrate APC camp in order to destabilize the party.

“I can tell you categorically that we have become a major threat to the PDP in Oyo state. There is serious confusion amongst them.

“Our unity has become a headache to them, they never expected us to come together and form a formidable force that we all see today.

“The PDP is seriously rattled by our deft political moves. They plan to infiltrate our camp, they want to destabilize us.

“They plan to use every available opportunity to turn the table against us and we must not allow them.

“We should eschew violence and discord in the forthcoming Congress, we should allow a level playing ground in choosing who will steer the ship of the party as executives.

“We will not allow imposition, we will not allow thuggery and brigandige, we will not allow any form of violence.”