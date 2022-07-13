apc-iwo-loses-chieftain

– Adeoti Condoles Family

A frontline chieftain of the ruling-All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State and immediate-past Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Alhaji Moshood Olalekan Adeoti has commiserated with the family of Alhaji AbdulGafar Alani Rabiu over the demise of their father.

This was contained as part of a statement issued and personally signed by Alhaji Adeoti over the death of Alhaji Gafari in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to him, the shocking news of the APC chieftain in Iwo land was a hard one to bear as the deceased didn’t show any sign of illness when he saw him few days ago.

Speaking further on the deceased, Alhaji Adeoti stressed that indeed, the APC family in Iwo land has lost a prominent member whose contributions to the Party growth in the area will be sorely missed.

“Alhaji Gafari will be sorely missed not only by members of his family alone but by all Democrats of progressive politics in Osun State,” he stated further.

He then admonished family members and friends of the deceased to take solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulations by those who were close to him.

While praying for the deceased’s family members for Allah to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Alhaji Adeoti stressed that death is unavoidable by all mortals as it has been part of Allah’s plans for all human beings to experience.

Alhaji Gafari until his demise was a great pillar of progressive politics in Iwo land who had contributed immensely to the stability of APC in the area.

As stated by most of his sympathisers, his departure at this time has become a great blow as he left when his wise counsel is needed most.

As a family man, he was survived by wives and children.