apc-governor-reacts-to-alleged-plan-to-create-one-party-state-ahead-of-2023

FCT, Abuja – Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has said the influx of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot lead Nigeria to a one-party state.

The Nation reported that Yahaya who is the chairman of the Anambra state’s APC governorship primary election appeal committee spoke with newsmen at the national secretariat of the party on Friday, July 2, in Abuja.

He faulted fears expressed by the opposition that APC was pushing the country to a one-party state.

Rather, the Gombe state governor predicted that more political parties would be formed to join the existing ones,so long they meet INEC’s requirements and constitutional provisions.

He also claimed that politicians are joining the APC because the ruling party is more transparent in terms its relationship with all members.

His words:

“A party that is in control necessarily has to attract people that are ready to give their support and they are coming because they realize that APC is more solid, more on the ground and really more transparent and open in terms of how it deals with everybody; the high and the low.”

Fintiri debunks defection rumour

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has dismissed the speculation that he was planning to leave the PDP for the APC.

. gathered that the speculation arose earlier in the week that Governor Fintiri was lobbying to leave his PDP to the opposition APC in the state.

However, the governor, in a statement issued on Thursday, July 1, by his director-general of media and communications, Solomon Kumangar, said there was no substance to the speculation.

PDP lambastes APC for poaching its state governors

Similarly, the PDP on Tuesday, June 29, slammed the APC governors and the federal government for “poaching” its governors.

The oposition party said instead of focusing on the current challenges facing Nigeria, the ruling APC is focused on politicking and wooing its governors.

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the comment while addressing journalists in Abuja after the defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle to the APC.

