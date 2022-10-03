Home NEWS APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu
NEWS

APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu

by News
0 views
APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu

LAGOS- The APC Ghana Chapter, has inaugurated a Presidential Campaign Council (PCC)  to lead its  campaign in Ghana  for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential elections.

Chairman of the APC in Ghana, Mr Oghenosa Micheleti  announced this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Micheleti  said the committee was inaugurated in Ghana with a mandate to rally support of Nigerians and the  international community  for Tinubu ahead of the elections.

He said the  25 -man PCC  would be chaired by  Chief Ayokanmi  Ogunremi while Otunba  Adebayo Alaba would serve as its Secretary

According to him, other members of the PCC are, Chief Surakatu Lawal- Deputy Chairman, Mr  Bola Akinsanya – Deputy Secretary, Dr Mfon Gowon – Women  Leader and Ms Folakemi Abdul- Hameed as Assistant Woman Leader.

Others, he said, included Mallam Ibrahim  Sallama -Head of Media,, Chief Ahmed Akolade Suleman – Spokesperson, Mr Emeka Alozie – Financial Secretary,  Chief Ibrahim Saeed -Welfare and Co-ordinator, Mr  Collins  Akharei – Logistics and Mallam Ali Mustapha as Organizing  Secretary among other members.

Micheleti said the Ghana chapter of the APC was ready to kickstart a door to door campaign to Nigerians with known addresses in Ghana as soon as campaigns kicked off in Nigeria.

“We have have so many Nigerians living here in Ghana. Many of them had gone to Nigeria to register to vote following our sensitisation programmes for registration and will return to Nigeria to cast their votes in 2023.

” We plan to help sponsor those who may find it difficult to travel to Nigeria but do not have the financial power to do so during the election.

“Many others even non APC members have pledged their support for Tinubu and will go as far as not only soliciting support for Tinubu but to also rally their family members in Nigeria for him,” he said.

Micheleti said that the chapter carried out massive campaigns for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections and would replicate same for Tinubu .

“Tinubu deserves all round support from  Nigeria across the globe to usher in the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

The Ghana APC chairman noted that Tinubu and  his running mate,  Sen. Kashim Shettima had  been destined to take Nigeria out of its challenges, hence the need for support.

“In Ghana in 2015 and 2019, we went as far as raising massive billboards for President Buhari in a way that one may think the election is in Ghana.

“We did that to rally support of Nigerians for the APC and we will not stop.”

While urging members of the committee to take  the assignment before them as important and one that must be accomplished, Micheleti said the PCC and the APC Ghana chapter would work  with other diaspora chapters of the APC for the 2023 project.

“We will align with directives from the APC in Nigeria so that we continue to speak with one voice.

“As a two term governor, known beyond Nigeria as a  wonder former  governor of Lagos state, Tinubu’s stories must be correctly told not only to Nigerians but to the international community,” he added. (Bioreports)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: It’s ridiculous – Scholes slams VAR, referee...

EPL: He causes problems – Roy Keane singles...

Amosun sympathises with victims of Ogun tanker explosion

Nine dead, 10 injured in Abuja road accident

Your statement against us hollow, fails to address...

We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound physically challenged man for drug...

5 Abuja Rotary Clubs partner to provide eye...

Ujiagbe wins 2022 Lagos Country Club, Zenith Bank...

Bridge collapses as vehicles cross in Brazil’s Amazon

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.