apc-extends-membership-registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the extension of membership registration and revalidation in Imo, Kwara, Ogun, and Rivers for another two weeks.

The decision for extension of the exercise in the affected states was contained in a statement by its caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoehede in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Secretary said the extension followed the recommendation of the party’s Membership Registration Appeals Committee.

“Following the recommendation of the Membership Registration Appeals Committee, the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the continuation of the Party’s membership registration, revalidation and register update exercise in Imo, Kwara, Ogun, and Rivers states.

“With this approval, the membership registration, revalidation, and register update exercise in the four states will continue for two weeks.

“Those who have not been registered in these States can purchase forms for congresses, party office elections, and conventions. For congresses in Rivers State, all those who have purchased forms in the past will be allowed to participate in the congresses on the presentation of the bank teller as proof of payment,” the statement said.