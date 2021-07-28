APC congresses may not hold in Anambra, Zamfara – The Nation Newspaper

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

Indications have emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress scheduled for Saturday, July 31 may not hold in Anambra and Zamfara States.

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) will inaugurate committees to conduct the exercise nationwide on Thursday in Abuja, The Nation also learnt.

But a highly placed source in the party confirmed to The Nation the congress will hold on Saturday nationwide except in Anambra and Zamfara States.

The source said: “July 31 for the conduct of party ward Congresses remain sacrosanct but Congresses will not hold in Anambra and Zamfara.”

It was gathered the decision to keep ward congress on hold in Anambra State may not be unconnected with fall out of the governorship primary and forthcoming election.

In Zamfara, the party may have decided to suspend the exercise due to a leadership crisis rocking the party since the defection of Governor Mohammed Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and dissolution of the caretaker committee.

Former Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa have refused to acknowledge Matawalle as leader of the party in the State.

They argued the party has no Governor going by the Supreme Court judgement.

When asked if the exercise will hold in Kwara where Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed are struggling for control, the source said: “Quote me, ward congress will hold on Saturday nationwide except Anambra and Zamfara State.

“There will be congress in Kwara State. They will have their structure and we go ahead from there. Mind you, there will be an appeal committee that will attend to complaint after the congress to assuage any aggrieved member.”

Speaking further, the source noted the decision of the National Assembly to vote against electronic transmission of results was purely a legislative decision that was not influenced by the party in any way.