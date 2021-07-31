APC Congresses: Ignore postponment rumour – Kwara spokesman

The Kwara State ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will hold on Saturday despite rumoured postponement of the exercise.

A statement by the spokesman of the party, Tajudeen Aro, in Ilorin on Saturday, asked party members to disregard the rumour of suspension of the exercise in Kwara and two other states, describing it as fake and malicious.

“We wish to state categorically without any fear that ward congresses shall hold in Kwara state simultaneously with other states of the country today as scheduled.

“We are aware of the source of the discredited contents and not willing to beat a man who’s already down.

The spokesman, urged the public and importantly party faithful to disregard the rumour and participate in the ward congresses.

“It would be charitable for the intransigent few to join the moving train with their followers rather than indulge in this shameless act using a footloose online urchin to amplify such falsehood,” he stated.

