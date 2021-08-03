APC congress in Niger illegal – Iman

The Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Iman-led faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Niger State has described last Saturday’s congresses to elect party leaders as illegal.

Iman, who stated this in Minna, the state capital, said since due process was not followed in its conduct, they are null and void and can be challenged in the court of law.

He explained that his faction is the authentic executive of the party since their suspension and removal did not conform to the party’s constitution.

Against this backdrop, the embattled chairman cautioned that whoever was elected to any elective office of the party without adhering to the provisions of the party constitution is illegal.

“The congress will be illegal, null and void if challenged in court and I fear that unless redress is made, the illegal congress will kill the APC party in Niger state,” he said.

Iman alongside the secretary and treasurer were removed from office purportedly over an issue that borders on mismanagement of funds, which they denied and headed to a Minna High Court to contest their sack.