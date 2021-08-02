Home NEWS APC Congress: Enugu exercise a success – Committee chair
APC Congress: Enugu exercise a success – Committee chair

The All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congresses held in Enugu State on Saturday has been described as a success.

This was made known in a press Statement made available by the election commitee members, led by their Chairman, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

He commended the state members of the APC for the success of the ward congress exercise which he said was due to the maturity and cooperation exhibited by the members.

He described his committee’s performance as satisfactory, while announcing that the commitee had toured the whole of Enugu monitoring the exercise which was free and fair.

Arodiogbu stated that in some wards the members had gone for consensus but where the members could not reach such, they voted for their preferred candidates.

He further stated that the exercise had been carried out in strict adherence to the party’s constitution and set guidelines, noting that the relevant agencies such as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Police and the State Security Services, SSS, were duly informed about the exercise.

