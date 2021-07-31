apc-congress:-cracks-as-exercise-suspended-in-zamfara,-kwara,-anambra;-faction-emerges-in-rivers,-others

The ruling party APC is facing herculean challenges of organising a grudge-free congress on Saturday, July 31

Out of the 36 states of the federation, the congress will hold in 33 with the exercise suspended in Zamfara, Kwara, Anambra

Warring factions in Ogun, Osun, and Rivers are reportedly planning a parallel congress as feud continues to fester

Following a Supreme Court pronouncement invalidating Governor Mai Mala Buni-led leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the reality of setback is fast descending on the party as its planned congress may not hold in some states

It was agreed that the congress will hold on 33 out of 36 states of the federation after the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, gave a green light in the lieu of the Supreme Court judgement.

APC congress will not hold in some states on Saturday.

On Friday, July 30, the APC leadership announced that the congressional exercise will be put on hold in Zamfara, Kwara and Anambra, though another date will be later announced.

This is because over the last three years there have been hitches in Zamfara, Kwara and Anambra over the control of the party, with the recent face-off between factions in the states posing a great challenge for the congress.

Faction shuns congress in Rivers

In Rivers state, there are indications that the party faction led by Senator Magnus Abe has announced a boycott of the party’s ward congresses.

The faction, according to The Bioreports News, cited an alleged attempt to exclude members loyal to Magnus from the exercise by the faction led by the minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

Addressing his supporters from the 23 local government areas in Rivers, Senator Magnus said:

“There is really no crisis in this party. The crisis in the party is that the minister (Amaechi) said anybody who is with Senator Abe is no longer a member of the APC and cannot be entitled to any opportunity or privilege within the APC.”

Party may hold a parallel congress in Ogun

APC members loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun may hold a parallel congress today amid climaxing feuds.

Supporters of the two party chieftains were seen preparing for the congress.

Cry over alleged move to manipulate congress in Osun

Meanwhile, . reported that some youths who are members of the APC in Osun have accused senior members of the party in the state of sharp practices.

The youths specifically stated that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and caretaker chairman of the APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun are manipulating the processes ahead of the ward congress of the party scheduled for Saturday, July 31.

