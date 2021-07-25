apc-congress:-caucus-group-rejects-consensus-arrangement-in-osun

A caucus group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State chapter, the Osun Progressives (TOP) has proclaimed that the current state leadership of the party as presently constituted will make “nonsense” of the laudable intention of the National Secretariat to have consensus arrangement in the coming Congress.

The group comprises loyalists of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who is the former governor of the state for two terms.

The chairman of the group, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi made this observation in a press release on Saturday.

He claimed that only a political novice will believe that the good intentions of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee will be successful in Osun due to some developing issues that are at variance with the principles of consensus building in Osun APC.

Adebiyi alleged the state chairman of the caretaker committee, Prince Gboyega Famodun of refusing to carry along some members of the committee in the state.

“As we speak, the state Chairman of the Caretaker committee, Prince Gboyega Famodun has refused to carry along the state Secretary, Deputy Chairman, Auditor, Publicity secretary and some other members of the state executives who do not tag along with the evil idea of selling the party ideals to the Governor’s group, the IleriOluwa.

“The aforementioned officers are not privy to anything in preparation for the coming Congress as Famodun has refused to call any meeting for deliberation on Congress matters.

“It is an established fact that the Governor’s political group, the IleriOluwa is not ready to share an inch of all the political space with any other interest groups by virtue of their utterances, conducts and deeds.

“It will therefore be foolhardy and suicidal for other interest groups and stakeholders to talk of consensus building with the party and government backed IleriOluwa group which has manipulated the membership register to maximum advantage.

“The Osun Progressives (TOP) therefore, unequivocally state it’s lack of confidence in consensus arrangement that will be superintend over by APC leaders in the state who has sold it’s souls to IleriOluwa, today rulers without giving cognisance to feelings of other members.

“Our considered opinion at the Osun Progressives is direct intervention and handling by the worthy men in the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee which has dispassionately and successfully handled more difficult cases in some other state, Adebiyi submitted,” Adebiyi concluded.

Osun: Politicians supporting Oyetola are after appointments – Adebiyi