APC condoles with Abiodun on dad’s death – The Nation Newspaper

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has commiserated with Governor Dapo Abiodun and his family on the death of his father, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

A statement yesterday in Abeokuta, signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Tunde Oladunjoye, described the death of Pa Abiodun as “most painful and a huge loss to the bereaved family and Ogun State as a whole.”

The party said ‘Baba Teacher’, as the late Dr. Abiodun was popularly known and fondly called, “lived a life of dedication of service to his community and to humanity. He was a teachers’ teacher, a disciplinarian, who imparted the right values and impacted positively not only on his children, but also on his students in all the schools he taught across the length and breadth of the defunct Western State.”

“The death of a loved one is always painful, no matter the age; but we took solace in the fact that ‘Baba Teacher’ lived a fulfilled and exemplary life. More importantly, he gave Ogun State an ‘Omoluabi’ governor that is taking the state to hitherto unattained positive heights,” the statement added.

It prayed God to give the family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Pa Abiodun died yesterday at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

The deceased, a devout Christian, is also survived by his wife, Victoria, many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.

