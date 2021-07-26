Victor Ayeni and Daud Olatunji Published 26 July 2021

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission has declared all the chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress winners in the 20 local government areas in Saturday’s council election.

The Chairman of the OGSIEC, Babatunde Osibodu, while releasing the result on Sunday at the commission’s office in Abeokuta, added that the total number of votes cast in the chairmanship election in the state’s 20 local government areas was 396, 641.

“The APC won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 local government areas in the state,” he said

Osibodu added that the results of the elections into the 236 councillorship positions would be released as soon as they were ready.

About 12 political parties, including Labour Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Peoples Democratic Party, were listed as participants in the polls.

Recall that a faction of PDP pulled out barely 24 hours to the election.

Meanwhile, the result of the Saturday Lagos State chairmanship and councillorship election in the 57 local government and local council development areas in the state hasis yet to be officially announced by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission.

LASIEC spokesman, Mr Tope Stephen, told our correspondent that the electoral umpire was waiting for all the councils to submit their results.

He said, “The election result has not been announced, though it is being released in LGA and LCDA offices. The announcement will take place on Tuesday.”

