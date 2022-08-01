apc-clears-ebonyi-lg-polls,-umahi-wins-senatorial-ticket

The Ebonyi State Electoral Commission has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as winners of all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the local government elections held on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The commission said the ruling party won the polls in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

The chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC, Jossy Eze, made the announcement in Abakaliki on Sunday at the commission’s Headquarters.

According to Eze, APC won all the 13 local government chairmanship seats and the 171 councillorship seats.

He commended the electorate for ensuring that the polls were free and peaceful.

“By the power vested in me by the law, I hereby declare the results of the Chairmanship of each of the 13 local government as follows.

“One, Abakaliki Local Government, Mr Ebere Nwogba of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the majority of valid votes cast at the election, is hereby returned as duly elected.”

Other elected APC chairmen included Chinedu Uburu, Ebonyi LGA; Chidiebere Uzor, Onicha LGA; Chinonso Ajah, Ohaozara LGA; Ibiam Nnajiofor, Afikpo North and Ekuma-Nkama Chima, Afikpo South.

“This commission has received, considered, validated and adopted the results of each of the 171 cancilliorship of the wards. That is to say that APC have won in all the wards,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi has won the ticket of All Progressive Congress(APC) for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone.

He defeated his younger brother, Austine Umahi and three other challengers to clinch the ticket for the party for the 2023 general election.

In the election which held at the Afikpo North local government headquarters, the governor polled 250 votes.

The Governor’s younger brother, Austin’s Umahi polled 10 votes to place a distant second.

Mrs Ann Agom Eze who is challenging the election in court scored zero votes.

Mrs Chukwu Elizabeth Nwakaego scored three votes while Mrs Ibam Margaret scored five votes.

The result was declared by the Chairman of the committee, Professor Emmanuel Kehinde.

Umahi commended the aspirants and delegates for their active participation in the election.

This is the third time the primary election for the constituency will take place following an order of the Federal High Court which voided the second election and order for a fresh elections.