apc-chieftain-pleads-with-inec-to-extend-voter-registration

By NAN
02 August 2022 |
1:37 pm
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Alhaji Isa Rijau, has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to further extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV).
[FILES] CVR registration centre. Photo/facebook/inecnigeria
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Alhaji Isa Rijau, has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to further extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV).
Rijau spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, observing that further extension of the exercise would allow more Nigerians to participate in voting in the 2023 general elections.
He explained that eligible citizens had, during the exercise, intensified efforts at registering for Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).
He also observed that the electorate had made several appeals to INEC to extend the registration date to enable them to register which the commission should consider.
“I appealed to the commission to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to enable eligible voters to get registered before the 2023 general elections.
However, he acknowledged that the deadline for registration had been previously extended but appealed that commission should consider and grant an extension again.
Rijau observed that millions of eligible Nigerians would be disenfranchised if the exercise was not extended.
“The extension is very important as it will build public trust toward useful electoral engagements in the 2023 general election,” he said.
Latest
3 mins ago
The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, says 85 per cent of Nigerian children between the ages of 1 and 14 experience violent discipline in schools, with nearly 1 in 3 children experiencing severe physical punishment.
18 mins ago
The Nigerian Navy has handed over a vessel loaded with an unspecified quantity of diesel and five suspects to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
29 mins ago
American songwriter Diane Warren has come under fire on Twitter after questioning Beyoncé’s songwriting credits on her single, “Alien Superstar” off “Renaissance.” Warren had tweeted, “How can there be 24 writers on one song?,” adding an eye-roll emoji. The songwriter followed up her original tweet, writing, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.” She…
42 mins ago
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Alhaji Isa Rijau, has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to further extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV).
42 mins ago
British Airways on Tuesday suspended ticket sales for short-haul London Heathrow flights until at least Monday, in order to meet the hub’s request to cap flights due to staff shortages.