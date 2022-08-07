Home NEWS APC chieftain Gbenga Power dumps party, joins ADC
NEWSNews Africa

APC chieftain Gbenga Power dumps party, joins ADC

by News
2 views
apc-chieftain-gbenga-power-dumps-party,-joins-adc

Gbenga Oyekunle Power has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), NAN reports.

The politician, who aspired for the Kwara APC ticket for Offa/Oyun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, will now run for the seat on the ADC platform.

Power thanked the party for backing his aspiration and promised to mobilize the grassroots to ensure victory in 2023.

The candidate described himself as a believer in politics without bitterness, explaining that his defection was in line with the yearnings of the people.

“It is not an attempt to generate political rancour; we are all one in Kwara State.

“The resolve to serve our people may take us through different routes but our aims are the same,” he said.

Power added that his goal is to deploy public resources to enhance the standards of living of the people.

Elder Kanmi Adetunji and Prince Funsho Ladipo, community leaders in Offa and Ifelodun Local Government Areas, hailed the flagbearer for his move.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Man Utd vs Brighton: Why I dropped Ronaldo...

Don’t allow fake news destroy Nigeria – Minister...

BREAKING: Police arrest wanted suspected cultist, Rasidi Oko-Ilu...

Adeleke camp accuses Osun govt of not cooperating...

Commonwealth Games: We’re proud of you – Akeredolu...

EPL: Guardiola speaks on leaving Man City next...

2023: Reject Tinubu’s appointment now – Christian leader,...

Nigerian Newspapers: 10 things you need to know...

EPL: Agbonlahor names club to finish fourth between...

Adeleke Reacts To Burning Of PDP Lawmaker’s Home...

Leave a Reply