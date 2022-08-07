apc-chieftain-gbenga-power-dumps-party,-joins-adc

Gbenga Oyekunle Power has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), NAN reports.

The politician, who aspired for the Kwara APC ticket for Offa/Oyun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, will now run for the seat on the ADC platform.

Power thanked the party for backing his aspiration and promised to mobilize the grassroots to ensure victory in 2023.

The candidate described himself as a believer in politics without bitterness, explaining that his defection was in line with the yearnings of the people.

“It is not an attempt to generate political rancour; we are all one in Kwara State.

“The resolve to serve our people may take us through different routes but our aims are the same,” he said.

Power added that his goal is to deploy public resources to enhance the standards of living of the people.

Elder Kanmi Adetunji and Prince Funsho Ladipo, community leaders in Offa and Ifelodun Local Government Areas, hailed the flagbearer for his move.