apc-chieftain-begs-inec-to-extend-voter-registration

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Alhaji Isa Rijau, has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to further extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV).

Rijau who spoke with NAN in Minna observed that further extension of the exercise would allow more Nigerians to participate in voting in the 2023 general elections.

He explained that eligible citizens had, during the exercise, intensified efforts at registering for Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

He also observed that the electorate had made several appeals to INEC to extend the registration date to enable them register which the commission should consider.

“I appealed to the commission to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to enable eligible voters to get registered before the 2023 general elections.

However, he acknowledged that the deadline for registration had been previously extended but appealed that the commission should consider and grant an extension again.

Rijau observed that millions of eligible Nigerians would be disenfranchised if the exercise was not extended.

“The extension is very important as it will build public trust toward useful electoral engagements in the 2023 general election,” he said, (NAN)