ap-candidate-lauds-inec-on-early-start-of-osun-guber-poll

By NAN
16 July 2022 |
10:46 am
The Candidate of Accord Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the ealy commencement of Saturday’s Osun governorship election
Accord Party candidate, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi
The Candidate of Accord Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the ealy commencement of Saturday’s Osun governorship election.
Ogunbiyi, who spoke with newsmen after he cast his vote at ward5, unit 3, Methodist Primary School, Ile-Ogbo, Ayedire Local Government Area also commended the large turn out of voters for the election.
” The process has been peaceful and progress is being made.
” However , I want the process stepped up to accommodate all eligible voters within the time.
” The turnout has been massive and impressive, the report across the state shows that it has been peaceful,” he said.
Ogunbiyi, also the Chairman of Mutual Benefit Assurance, commended security agencies for their professional conduct.
Latest
8 mins ago
A preliminary report on the Osun State governorship election released by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has identified the presence and use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in almost all the polling units in the state. The organisation also said it observed the early arrival of officials of the Independent National…
30 mins ago
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) says it has attracted one billion dollars investment in Niger.
1 hour ago
US President Joe Biden told Arab leaders on Saturday that Washington would remain fully engaged in the Middle East and would not cede influence to other world powers.
1 hour ago
Osun deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, says has he has no fear that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.
1 hour ago
Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, kidnapped a top official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Kingsley Okorafor,.