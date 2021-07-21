aoc-defends-critical-race-theory,-says-teachers-must-be-‘fluent-in-how-to-dismantle-racism’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, pushed back against efforts to stop the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

Critical race theory is not being taught in schools, and teachers must become “fluent in how to dismantle racism,” Ocasio-Cortez said Monday.

NEW YORK DEMOCRATS CLAIMS ‘NO ONE’S TEACHING’ CRITICAL RACE THEORY DURING TOWN HALL MEETING

“Critical race theory is not taught in elementary school. It is barely taught in law schools, frankly, in the level that it should be taught,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We know that Republicans have started to now use these laws curtailing critical race ‘curriculum,’ that’s not even being taught in the first place, as a proxy to saying we can’t teach anything about race in our schools beyond just some of the most minimal, minimal, minimal facts.”

Critical race theory and other closely related ideologies hold that the United States is inherently racist and that skin color is used to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. Critics claim it relegates all white people to the role of oppressors and all people of color to that of victims.

“We should say, ‘Why don’t you want our schools to teach anti-racism? Why don’t Republicans want their kids to know the tradition of anti-racism in the United States?'” she said. “Why are they attacking the core roots of history in this country that strays anything beyond what we already know? … Why don’t Republicans want us to learn how to not be racist? Why don’t Republicans want kids to know how to not be racist?”

People are against critical race theory being taught in schools because “it makes white kids feel bad,” host Don Lemon said.

“Children do not feel guilt about racism when they learn early on what racism is. In fact, children learn to recognize it and can engage in corrective behavior early,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Republicans are using these words like critical race theory, which, again, is a law school curriculum that is not even taught in schools, and their argument is, ‘Well, some teachers may be exposed to it.'”

“Oh, wow, so your child’s teacher is anti-racist and is actually fluent in how to dismantle racism and the dynamics of racism in a classroom. That is something that teachers should know how to do, and Republicans are trying to ban this, are trying to ban us from knowing our own history.”

