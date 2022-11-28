´Anything is possible in football´ – Gakpo not ruling out January transfer

Cody Gakpo says “anything is possible” with his future at PSV after impressing for the Netherlands at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has scored in his country’s opening two matches – a 2-src win over Senegal followed by a 1-1 draw with Ecuador – with Oranje top of Group A with a game to go.

He recently revealed he was disappointed to have missed out on a move to Manchester United, while Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have since been linked.

While Gakpo’s immediate focus is on helping the Netherlands advance deep into the World Cup, he is not ruling out a move away from PSV when the January window opens.

“Right now I’m busy with the Dutch team. I’ll see what happens in the winter. In football, anything is possible,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.

“I don’t get shy about the rumours. But it’s a team sport, it’s not about one person. I prefer it to be about the team.

“It’s nice things that people write, but I’m not too concerned with that. I’m focused now on the World Cup. I just focus here and do my best.”

Gakpo has been directly involved in 34 goals in 28 games for PSV and the Netherlands this season, scoring 16 and assisting a further eight.

Despite enjoying his best campaign to date, the forward – into his fifth season as a first-team regular for PSV – insists there is still more to come.

“I know what I’m capable of but it’s always a challenge to reach your highest level,” he said. “I’m not there yet; I can improve in a lot of things.

“I know I scored two goals this World Cup. But that’s not the focus right now. I can improve, I want to help the team. It’s about being the best team in the end.”

Gakpo could become the fourth man to score in three straight World Cup games for Oranje after Johan Neeskens (1974), Dennis Bergkamp (1994) and Wesley Sneijder (2src1src).

The Netherlands will advance to the last 16 if they avoid defeat against host nation Qatar on Tuesday, while a loss may also see them through if Ecuador beat Senegal.

They have won all four of their World Cup matches against Asian sides, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once.