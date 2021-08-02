Anyim, Egwu allege attacks, killings of opposition members in Ebonyi – The Nation Newspaper

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have disagreed over alleged attacks and killings in the State.

PDP said its members and supporters have continuously been attacked and accused by the State Government of orchestrating the act.

The party alleged the Ebonyi chapter of the Ebube Agụ security outfit has been converted into a political attack militia used to silence perceived opponents of the State Government.

But APC dismissed the allegation, describing the PDP as an attention-seeking party without agenda for the people.

The PDP, in a communique at the end of the meeting in Abakaliki, the state capital, alleged the Government has covertly established special detention centres in the state, where kidnapped political opponents are kept and tortured.

The communique was signed by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, the three Senators Sam Egwu(Ebony North), Obinna Ogba(Ebonyi Central), Ama Nnachi(Ebonyi South) as well as House of Representative members from the party and over 30 other stakeholders.

The party alleged the creation of Ebubeagu Security outfit by the government has increased persecution of political opponents in the state.

“What is most worrisome about the Ebonyi variant of Ebubeagu is that the recruitment, deployment and rules of engagement, including their command structure, is shrouded in secrecy.

“It is difficult, therefore, to hold them accountable for their crimes. What is more dangerous is the fact that since they operate in mufti, it is difficult to separate their activities from that of unknown gunmen and other criminals,” it said.

The party called on security agents in the State to investigate all the crimes against the outfit.

But Caretaker Committee chairman of the party and Commissioner for Internal Security, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha described the allegations as the handiwork of jobless persons.

“These people are just looking for attention. Sam Egwu is doing nothing, he is idle and doesn’t know why Ebonyi North people voted him to represent them.

READ ALSO: Siblings brutalise expectant mother in Ebonyi

“Since he doesn’t know why he was voted into power and then thinks that I will come and be joining issues with him, I cannot because I am busy doing a lot of things to make sure that the state is secured.”.

Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ogbuatu Simbad, in a statement described the accusation as a figment of the imagination of the PDP.

“On abduction, operation of detention camps as alleged against the Ebonyi State Government, we make bold to say that these are part of their orchestrated ploy to make good their many threats against Governor Umahi for defecting to APC.

“On the Ebubeagu Security Outfit which was collectively agreed upon for creation by Southeast Governors at the peak of insecurity in the area and which the same PDP stakeholders endorsed in a communique issued after an enlarged Southeast elders and stakeholders security meeting held in Enugu, these same PDP Stakeholders have not been comfortable with the Ebonyi State chapter of the outfit following the impressive efforts of the outfit in assisting security agencies in curtailing insecurity in the area.

“One wonders why? It is simple; the possibility that Ebubeagu has succeeded in emasculating the evil plans of these PDP Stakeholders hence their incessant complaints about the outfit, cannot be ruled out”.

“The truth is that these PDP Stakeholders had wished that the entire Ebonyi State went up in uncontrollable conflagration in line with their threats to deal with and make the Governor regret his action of defecting to the APC.

“But they are frustrated by their failures to achieve this evil agenda, hence their vicious propaganda against Ebubeagu for checkmating them by complimenting the efforts of other security agencies in returning peace to Ebonyi State,” Simbad said.