Anu Malik Shredded On Twitter For Copying Israeli National Anthem In 1996 Song – NDTV

Singer-composer Anu Malik is being called out on Twitter for plagiarising Israel’s national anthem titled Hatikvah for his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Ajay Devgn’s 1996 film Diljale. The 60-year-old music director is being trolled on Twitter for “copying” the exact same tune of Israel’s national anthem that was played at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s second gold medal in the Olympics. The clip of Israel’s national anthem at the Tokyo Olympics went viral instantly as many viewers brought the matter to the Internet’s attention that Anu Malik, who has been trolled for plagiarising music in the past, has once again repeated history by “stealing” Israel’s national anthem. Hatikvah, which was composed in the 19th century, was adopted as the national anthem of Israel in 1948.

“So, Anu Malik didn’t spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996. Thanks to the internet we now know this,” tweeted a user while another wrote: “The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song… Mera Mulk Mera Desh? Or is it just me?”

The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me? https://t.co/mwf2IzoKR0 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 1, 2021

So Anu Malik didn’t spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996 Thanks to internet we now know thispic.twitter.com/LtQMyU5dp2 — Monica (@TrulyMonica) August 1, 2021

A tweet by another user read: “I can’t get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba WDTT.” One twitter user wrote: “Anu Malik copying the national anthem of a country to make a Bollywood song is so Anu Malik!”

No it is not just you. 100% true. I can’t get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba WDTT https://t.co/GvXdvlusyu — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik copying the national anthem of a country to make a Bollywood song is so Anu Malik! — Aniket Malpani (@aniketmalpani) August 2, 2021

And here are some more tweets that sump up the general sentiment on Twitter about Anu Malik and his 1996 song Mera Mulk Mera Desh:

Anu Malik after copying national anthem of Israel for his song mera mulk mera desh:

Malik honest reaction when he heard Israel anthem being played pic.twitter.com/6T6aJveaBP — Arpan Darjee (@Arpan_Real) August 2, 2021

Here is another example of how Bollywood has been fooling its audiences with duplicity. This so-called singer Anu Malik had not spared even the national anthem of a nation while copying. He blatantly copied Israel’s national anthem, ‘Hatikvah.’pic.twitter.com/3zZBQ9AVY4 — Nirbhay Dubey (@idubeynirbhay) August 2, 2021

Anu Malik ne Israel ka national anthem bhi churaya hua hai. Kya aadmi hai yaar. GOAT. — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) August 1, 2021

Anu malik be like :- Inko Kya hi pta chalega — R (@rk_09_) August 2, 2021

Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik #AnuMalikpic.twitter.com/62FAK2aKRG — Mohit Dogra (@Dmohit36Dogra) August 2, 2021

Anu Malik copied Israel’s national anthem for his song? Choron ke bhi kuch usool hote hai, Anu ji! #AnuMalik — Vivek S Patwardhan (@VivekUvaach) August 2, 2021

Mera mulk is COPIED ! Bollywood copied Israel’s national anthem tune, this is next level ….. Anu Malik ! — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) August 2, 2021

Bollywood should start Giving “Best Music Copying” awards.

80-90% Bollywood will be in Competition.

Anu Malik will end up getting “Lifetime Achievement award for copying” — Ankit Singh (@Funtastic_Beast) August 2, 2021

In the past also, Anu Malik has been composed music in Bollywood for over 40 years now, has been accused of copying other musicians’ work. The singer, who has won the National Award for Best Music Direction for the 2000 film Refugee, has been called out for copying the music of Wham!’s song Last Christmas for his 1995 track Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, the tune of Linear’s Sending All My Love for Neend Churayi Meri from Ishq and the music of Toto Cutugno’s L’Italiano for the song Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha.

Anu Malik has won several awards for composing songs for films like Ajnabee, Asoka, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Tango Charlie and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, among many others.