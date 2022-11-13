Antonio Conte drops positive hint over long term Tottenham plan

Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham remains unclear with less than a year remaining on his contract.

During his press conference ahead of Leeds and the final match before the World Cup, the Italian has been asked about the possibility of signing a new one.

Conte did not give too much away but offered supporters and the club reassurances that he is keen to continue as long as Spurs remain on the right path.

Conte: “The dream is to stay here for many years and try to build something important”🗣️ “My contract expires on June 30, it’s important to for me professionally that I deserve to sign a new contract with the club.”

Conte admitted that it is the “dream” of any coach to stay and build something at a club for many years.

The former Juventus and Inter Milan boss also stated that both he and the club need to feel he is deserving of a new contract.

His words suggest that a decision is most likely going to be made at the end of the season.

But with his contract expiring then, Spurs will be keen to tie him down sooner than that.

Conte said: “From my side, it’s important to feel that I deserve a new contract, to sign a new contract with this club. I have to feel this. We will take it with the club and find the best solution.

“But you know, I think when you start a path with a club, the dream is to stay here for many years and try to build something important.

“I think it’s very important the relationship you create with the players, the club and the environment around you.

“Don’t forget the ambition. If you’re used to winning, it’s important to match all these situations.

“If you’re lucky to match all these situations, it’s easy for a coach, but in modern football, it’s different.”

